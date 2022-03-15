BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards Sells 32,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $626,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gordon Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $592,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $687,680.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00.

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. 3,185,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,586. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.92. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

BigCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.