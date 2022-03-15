Insider Buying: Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CFO Purchases 38,000 Shares of Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $293,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of LSEA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. 184,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,928. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $374.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.17.
Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
