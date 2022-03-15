Insider Buying: Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CFO Purchases 38,000 Shares of Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $293,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LSEA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. 184,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,928. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $374.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.17.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Landsea Homes by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 634,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 66,842 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

