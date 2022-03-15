NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Insider Sells $3,135,448.56 in Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,135,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, March 14th, Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $1,082,387.42.

NEX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,493. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.43. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

