Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.49. 5,500,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after buying an additional 746,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after buying an additional 543,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 143,982 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

