AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ASIX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 395,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,136. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.74. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at $40,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

