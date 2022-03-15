Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Drops By 26.4%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPHY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 194,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,784. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. Santen Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $15.70.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

