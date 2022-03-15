Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CWST. Raymond James lowered their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of CWST traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $87.90. The stock had a trading volume of 510,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,729. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.88, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.70. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,252,966.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,978 shares of company stock worth $10,054,394. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.