Financial Management Network Inc. Buys Shares of 21,146 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,138 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,362 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth $25,211,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,441,000 after acquiring an additional 756,344 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,075,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,744. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.46%.

About Healthcare Trust of America (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.