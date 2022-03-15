GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Issues Earnings Results

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

GoHealth stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 4,969,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,363. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $384.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GoHealth by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GoHealth by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,426 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in GoHealth by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 97,297 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in GoHealth by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 124,052 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GoHealth by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 134,934 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOCO. Truist Financial cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

