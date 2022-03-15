Financial Management Network Inc. Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after acquiring an additional 574,414 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 41,373,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,802,852. The company has a market cap of $334.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

