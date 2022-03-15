Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Down 32.8% in February

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the February 13th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:ZTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. 56,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,900. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after buying an additional 266,095 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,052,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 375,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 100,955 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 27,388 shares during the period. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.