$146.49 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) will report $146.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.93 million to $151.00 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $117.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $710.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.12 million to $741.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $878.80 million, with estimates ranging from $857.00 million to $910.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Shares of PTCT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,939. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

