Short Interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Decreases By 34.0%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the February 13th total of 145,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PME stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. 325,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,677. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -1.08. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (Get Rating)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.