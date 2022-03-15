$480.41 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) to post $480.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $498.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $462.40 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $429.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 181.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.80. 56,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $167.32 and a 1-year high of $276.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.90 and its 200-day moving average is $228.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.