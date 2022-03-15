Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) to post $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $559.75.

POOL traded up $11.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $452.81. The stock had a trading volume of 184,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,525. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.30. Pool has a 1 year low of $331.60 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,159,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

