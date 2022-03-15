$130.11 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) will announce $130.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.22 million and the highest is $135.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $83.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $552.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $575.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $628.53 million, with estimates ranging from $621.48 million to $635.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of BHR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. 361,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,667. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $384.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

