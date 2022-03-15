Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Down 36.1% in February

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BGX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,747. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 52,276 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

