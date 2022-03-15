Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Down 36.1% in February

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BGX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,747. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
