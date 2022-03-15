Short Interest in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Drops By 35.1%

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 8,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRN traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,460. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

About Trinity Industries (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.