Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $160,474,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,659,000 after purchasing an additional 523,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,059,000 after purchasing an additional 397,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,059,000 after purchasing an additional 379,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,914. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

