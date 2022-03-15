$11.59 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.41 billion. TJX Companies reported sales of $10.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $52.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.77 billion to $53.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $56.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.63 billion to $56.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in TJX Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,211 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $61.72. 6,419,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906,150. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.15.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

