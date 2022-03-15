$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) to announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.34 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,076,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,203,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPX traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.48. 1,717,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,105. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

About Tempur Sealy International (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.