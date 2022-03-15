Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) to report $178.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.00 million and the highest is $178.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year sales of $703.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $704.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $737.60 million, with estimates ranging from $734.10 million to $744.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cyxtera Technologies.

CYXT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

CYXT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,719,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter worth about $10,000,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $4,151,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $240,000.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

