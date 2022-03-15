Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Drops By 25.4%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 541.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 346,868 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,428.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 505.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 62,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 51,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXP traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. 39,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,012. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

