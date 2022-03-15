$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Offerpad’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full year sales of $4.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Offerpad.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPAD. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.00.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of Offerpad stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Offerpad by 880.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OPAD traded up 0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 4.05. 523,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,818. Offerpad has a 12-month low of 2.96 and a 12-month high of 20.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 4.22.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

