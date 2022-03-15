SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will report $340.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SouthState’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $337.50 million to $343.40 million. SouthState reported sales of $358.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SouthState will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SouthState.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

SouthState stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.90. The stock had a trading volume of 415,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,270. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.85. SouthState has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

In other SouthState news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,035 shares of company stock valued at $350,026 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Amundi purchased a new stake in SouthState during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SouthState by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SouthState by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SouthState by 14.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SouthState by 11.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

