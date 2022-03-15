SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,183. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.68. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

