Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of BALY traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.44. 582,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,752. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18. Bally’s has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $75.92.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.
Bally’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bally’s (BALY)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.