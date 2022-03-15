Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CEO Anthony G. Quinn Acquires 34,777 Shares

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 34,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AGLE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. 372,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $92.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.45.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AGLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
