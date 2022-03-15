Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CEO Anthony G. Quinn Acquires 34,777 Shares

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 34,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AGLE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. 372,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $92.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 32,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 864.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 844,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

