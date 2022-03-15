Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 36.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 24,573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 430,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 21.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period.

NYSE NVG traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. 332,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,019. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

