Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Synthetic Biologics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. 1,131,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.67. Synthetic Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 95,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 139,198 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.