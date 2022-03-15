Analysts Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) will post $262.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.70 million to $280.00 million. Alkermes reported sales of $251.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,536. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -82.90 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

