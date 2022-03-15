Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) will announce sales of $163.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.19 million to $164.00 million. Royal Gold reported sales of $142.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year sales of $641.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.80 million to $682.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $675.95 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $716.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Royal Gold.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.02.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,306,000 after acquiring an additional 189,348 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 82,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.15. 562,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.50. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

About Royal Gold (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Gold (RGLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.