ForTube (FOR) Market Cap Hits $24.74 Million

ForTube (FOR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $24.74 million and approximately $41.06 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ForTube has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ForTube

ForTube is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

