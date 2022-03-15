$0.20 EPS Expected for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.70. 804,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,639. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $39.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,675,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,404,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

