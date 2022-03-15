Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.79. 1,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060. Linamar has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $69.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIMAF shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

