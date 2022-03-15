Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of NUFMF remained flat at $$3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. Nufarm has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $3.97.
About Nufarm
