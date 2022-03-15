Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of NUFMF remained flat at $$3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. Nufarm has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

Nufarm Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of crop protection products. It operates through the Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment deals with the manufacture and sale of crop protection products used by farmers to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and disease.

