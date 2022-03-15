bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.47

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

BPOSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ING Group cut bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on bpost SA/NV from €9.00 ($9.89) to €8.50 ($9.34) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

