Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the February 13th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJDLF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MJDLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

