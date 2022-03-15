Adam Schoenfeld Sells 33,000 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) CMO Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $15,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $16,170.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $17,820.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $22,440.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $40,110.00.

Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 896,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,254. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Greenlane by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 208,792 shares during the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

