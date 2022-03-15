Graviocoin (GIO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $168.00

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.88 million and $168.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.15 or 0.00271873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001211 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

