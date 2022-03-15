Pundi X NEM One Day Volume Reaches $2,498.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $4.58 million and $2,498.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00045361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.25 or 0.06658766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,420.62 or 1.00025760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00040312 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

