$400.33 Million in Sales Expected for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $400.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $481.00 million and the lowest is $360.00 million. Oasis Petroleum reported sales of $355.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oasis Petroleum.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.
