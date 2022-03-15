Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.59 Million

Equities analysts expect that Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will report $18.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valens’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.14 million to $20.54 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $176.77 million, with estimates ranging from $168.98 million to $185.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valens.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLNS. Raymond James cut shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,384,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VLNS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. 24,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10. Valens has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

