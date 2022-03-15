$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the lowest is $3.13 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $2.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $13.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $15.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westlake Chemical.
Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.
WLK traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.69. 599,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,441. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average of $98.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.
In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.
Westlake Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
