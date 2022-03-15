Pbra, Llc Sells 62,231 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 62,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,557,641.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Pbra, Llc sold 135,337 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $3,334,703.68.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36.

On Monday, March 7th, Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40.

Shares of MNRL traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.98. 760,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,479. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.11. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $13,194,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,184 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

