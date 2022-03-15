Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $366.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.30.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

