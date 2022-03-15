Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 23,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,465. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $482.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $72,738.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $2,549,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85,551 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $1,434,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 72,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

