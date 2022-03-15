trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 395,300 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 585,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 983,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of trivago stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. 468,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,161. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $720.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.66.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in trivago by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 155,613 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 9.3% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after buying an additional 1,800,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in trivago in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group began coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.95.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

