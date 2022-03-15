trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 395,300 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 585,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 983,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of trivago stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. 468,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,161. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $720.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.66.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
TRVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group began coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.95.
trivago Company Profile (Get Rating)
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
