Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.17.
Several brokerages recently commented on WPM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
