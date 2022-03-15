Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,841. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.