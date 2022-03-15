Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 831,761 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 134,187 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $10,554,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

